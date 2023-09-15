Covea Finance Purchases New Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Covea Finance purchased a new stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 309.1% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 400.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Chemed by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Chemed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemed by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.43, for a total value of $2,065,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,684,331.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHE traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $509.21. The company had a trading volume of 8,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,377. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.53. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $430.16 and a 12 month high of $574.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $520.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $532.45.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $553.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.54 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on CHE. StockNews.com raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Chemed from $610.00 to $576.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

