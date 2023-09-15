Covea Finance Acquires Shares of 21,000 Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Covea Finance acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 92,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 33,765 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 39.1% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 18,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 38,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 647,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,867,000 after acquiring an additional 55,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oshkosh

In related news, SVP John S. Verich sold 400 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $41,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,834. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP John S. Verich sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total value of $41,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,834. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James W. Johnson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $730,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,949,785.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,025 shares of company stock worth $3,033,452 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oshkosh Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of OSK stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.30. 58,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,558. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $69.30 and a 12-month high of $106.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.40.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.12. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 27.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Oshkosh from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.07.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

