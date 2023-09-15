ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Shares Acquired by Covea Finance

Covea Finance lifted its position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Covea Finance owned about 0.06% of ATI worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ATI by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ATI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in ATI during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in ATI during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in ATI during the 4th quarter worth $75,000.

ATI stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.21. 177,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,417. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.91. ATI Inc. has a one year low of $25.39 and a one year high of $47.92. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. ATI had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 7,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $299,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,019,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James C. Diggs sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $120,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,091,935.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 7,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $299,157.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,019,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,296,198 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ATI from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on ATI from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on ATI in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on ATI in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

