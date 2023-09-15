Covea Finance Trims Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Covea Finance cut its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,507 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,129,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,141,000 after acquiring an additional 576,448 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,683,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,044,000 after acquiring an additional 229,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,295,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,169,000 after acquiring an additional 149,565 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,020,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,318,000 after acquiring an additional 516,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $206,493,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WTRG stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.22. The company had a trading volume of 199,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $49.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.05.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3071 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research lowered Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on WTRG

Essential Utilities Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.