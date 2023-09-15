Covea Finance Grows Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Covea Finance increased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3,189.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,466,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,534 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after buying an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after buying an additional 1,659,637 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 6,107.8% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,356,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,039,000 after buying an additional 1,334,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.96. The company had a trading volume of 540,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,358. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.90 and a twelve month high of $210.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $164,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,885.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $164,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,885.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,723 shares of company stock valued at $21,070,240 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.21.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

