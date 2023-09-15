Covea Finance Reduces Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Covea Finance reduced its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,445 shares during the period. Covea Finance owned 0.05% of Targa Resources worth $9,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 42.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $174,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,167,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Targa Resources news, EVP G Clark White sold 2,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total transaction of $218,323.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,865 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $174,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,167,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,610 shares of company stock worth $1,215,524. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Price Performance

TRGP traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.88. 362,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.17. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $87.86.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Targa Resources

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.