Covea Finance Sells 7,570 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Covea Finance reduced its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,570 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises about 1.6% of Covea Finance’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Covea Finance owned about 0.05% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $29,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,137,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,256,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,836,000 after buying an additional 16,932 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total transaction of $1,002,304.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,176,905.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $2.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $938.18. 103,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,561. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $680.00 and a 1-year high of $975.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $943.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $910.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.85.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.78 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $971.40.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

