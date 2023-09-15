Covea Finance Has $23.70 Million Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Covea Finance grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 962.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 478,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 433,100 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $23,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 22.7% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 8,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $204,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $6,704,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,973,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,198,000 after purchasing an additional 67,016 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 80,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $4,004,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,080,227.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HWM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

Shares of NYSE:HWM traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.95. 521,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,777,484. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $51.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.75.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.70%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

