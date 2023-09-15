Covea Finance Sells 2,900 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Covea Finance lessened its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. AMETEK makes up 1.5% of Covea Finance’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Covea Finance owned approximately 0.07% of AMETEK worth $27,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,128,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in AMETEK by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 79,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,793,000 after acquiring an additional 18,729 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AME. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $250,979.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,246.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $250,979.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,246.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,438,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,339,481.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,140 shares of company stock worth $5,940,876 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

AME traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,042. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.87 and a 52 week high of $164.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.35 and its 200-day moving average is $149.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.73%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Featured Stories

