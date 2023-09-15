Covea Finance Sells 3,890 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Covea Finance trimmed its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the period. Covea Finance owned approximately 0.08% of Tractor Supply worth $18,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Trading Down 1.2 %

TSCO stock traded down $2.65 on Friday, reaching $213.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,284. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.31. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $181.40 and a 12-month high of $251.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 41.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays cut shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $254.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.83.

Read Our Latest Report on Tractor Supply

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.