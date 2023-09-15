Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 580.8% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WSTRF remained flat at $1.20 during trading on Friday. 265,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,354. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78.

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. Western Uranium & Vanadium had a negative net margin of 639.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.93%.

About Western Uranium & Vanadium

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in exploring, developing, mining, and production of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Sunday Mine Complex situated in western San Miguel County, Colorado; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; the Sage mine project situated in San Juan County, Utah, and San Miguel County, Colorado; and the Dunn Project located in San Juan County, Utah.

