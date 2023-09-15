WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Short Interest Down 71.2% in August

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a decline of 71.2% from the August 15th total of 121,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Price Performance
Shares of WXXWY stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $10.73. 33,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,781. WuXi Biologics has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $18.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.48.
WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WuXi Biologics (Cayman)
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- 3 Reasons Price Weakness Is a Buying Opportunity For Lennar
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- Name A Better Trio Than These Underrated High Potential Stocks
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Institutions and Insiders Are Gobbling Up Shares of HASI
Receive News & Ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.