Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports. Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $18.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 million.

Evolution Petroleum Stock Down 2.0 %

EPM traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $6.78. 159,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,264. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.38. Evolution Petroleum has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $10.11. The company has a market capitalization of $225.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Evolution Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolution Petroleum

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,791,264 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,526,000 after buying an additional 1,788,454 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 242.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 481,954 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 341,119 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 107.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,671 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 324,738 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,843,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 10.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,342,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,904,000 after purchasing an additional 217,029 shares in the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Evolution Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

