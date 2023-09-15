Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports. Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $18.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 million.
Evolution Petroleum Stock Down 2.0 %
EPM traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $6.78. 159,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,264. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.38. Evolution Petroleum has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $10.11. The company has a market capitalization of $225.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.98.
Evolution Petroleum Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.15%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolution Petroleum
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Evolution Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Evolution Petroleum
About Evolution Petroleum
Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.
