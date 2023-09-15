Workspace Group Plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Workspace Group Plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Workspace Group Price Performance

Shares of WKPPF remained flat at $5.89 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.96. Workspace Group has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $5.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 625 ($7.82) to GBX 725 ($9.07) in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 520 ($6.51) to GBX 550 ($6.88) in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 650 ($8.13) to GBX 700 ($8.76) in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

About Workspace Group

Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible workspace, managing five million sq. ft. of sustainable space with 76 core locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more.

