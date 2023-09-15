Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Position Lifted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 438,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,341 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Cintas were worth $217,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Cintas by 221.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 225.9% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 2,525.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $523.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,052. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $370.93 and a one year high of $524.76. The company has a market cap of $53.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $498.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $474.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,820 shares of company stock worth $4,926,731. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $528.07.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

