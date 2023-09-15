Covea Finance Has $34.93 Million Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Covea Finance increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 119,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions accounts for about 1.9% of Covea Finance’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Covea Finance’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $34,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 440,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,325 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,474,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.67.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Motorola Solutions stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $285.46. 121,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,726. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.76 and a fifty-two week high of $299.43.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 2,157.02%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

