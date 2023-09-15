Virginia National Bank Takes $203,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Virginia National Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,836,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,320,582. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.67. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

