Virginia National Bank Has $1.61 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Virginia National Bank increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Virginia National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Virginia National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 113,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after buying an additional 22,588 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IUSV traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.72. The stock had a trading volume of 37,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,202. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $62.05 and a 1-year high of $81.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

