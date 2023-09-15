Nexus Investment Management ULC Sells 4,000 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Nexus Investment Management ULC lowered its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Corning by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in Corning by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 4.5% in the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its position in Corning by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 112,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,627,671.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,196.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Up 0.1 %

GLW traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $31.50. The company had a trading volume of 682,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,348,291. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 153.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

