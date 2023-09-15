Nexus Investment Management ULC Buys 7,494 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 793,385 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,494 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises about 5.4% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $49,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 341.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.2 %

TD traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.02. 171,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,284,465. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.91. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $55.43 and a 1 year high of $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 50.26%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Toronto-Dominion Bank

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.