Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Shares Sold by Virginia National Bank

Virginia National Bank decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Virginia National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Virginia National Bank’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 330.2% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 52,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 40,546 shares during the period. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,163,000. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 59,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 977,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,607,000 after acquiring an additional 38,838 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BSCN remained flat at $21.26 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,169. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $21.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $0.0748 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

