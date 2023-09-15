Nexus Investment Management ULC Buys 1,030 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 655,380 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia makes up 3.6% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $32,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $588,957,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 139.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,087,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297,779 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 559.7% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,021,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,996,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,940,238,000 after buying an additional 1,320,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,462,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $476,587,000 after buying an additional 1,072,203 shares during the period. 43.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BNS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.21. 96,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,962. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $55.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.01.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.45. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.7801 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.23%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BNS shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

