Virginia National Bank Boosts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Virginia National Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 5.8% of Virginia National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Virginia National Bank’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,494,390,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,171.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $20.70 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 24,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,171. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.60.
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
