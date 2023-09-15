Nexus Investment Management ULC Has $7.92 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Nexus Investment Management ULC trimmed its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $7,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in American Electric Power by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,391,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.47 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.95.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 86.01%.

AEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.97.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

