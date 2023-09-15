Nexus Investment Management ULC Purchases 553 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,803 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 65.9% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 277.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. 43.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.2 %

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.81. The stock had a trading volume of 65,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,369. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a $0.657 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.75%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.