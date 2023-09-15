Nexus Investment Management ULC Acquires 260 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 24.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.71.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNI traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,777. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.79 and a twelve month high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.06). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.5996 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 40.07%.

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.