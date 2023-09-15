Virginia National Bank Lowers Stock Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Virginia National Bank lessened its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Virginia National Bank’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 96.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 384.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PDBC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.32. 156,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,591,721. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $18.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.15.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.