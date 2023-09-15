Covea Finance Sells 500 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Covea Finance trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 1.7% of Covea Finance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Covea Finance’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $31,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $4.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $299.53. 646,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,507. The stock has a market cap of $105.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.13, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $315.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.60. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total value of $819,464.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,544.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total transaction of $819,464.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,544.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.89, for a total transaction of $1,616,414.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,532,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,809 shares of company stock worth $19,496,481. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

