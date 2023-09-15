Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 62,290 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,783,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,290 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $233,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.3% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 37,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 8.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 224.8% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $721,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PKG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Insider Activity

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $780,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,067.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $780,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,067.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $542,183.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,357.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,783 shares of company stock valued at $9,023,216 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.5 %

Packaging Co. of America stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.46. The stock had a trading volume of 214,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.91. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $110.56 and a one year high of $158.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.95.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

