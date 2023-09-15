Nexus Investment Management ULC Has $26.91 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 235,115 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources makes up approximately 2.9% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $26,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 18.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,998 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in EOG Resources by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 351,270 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $45,496,000 after buying an additional 126,454 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,160 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in EOG Resources by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,819 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

EOG stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.38. The stock had a trading volume of 840,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,936. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.44. The firm has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

