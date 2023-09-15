Nexus Investment Management ULC Grows Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 675,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy accounts for about 2.2% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $19,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 672.4% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 32.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SU has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

SU stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.87. The stock had a trading volume of 349,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,598,347. The company has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.27. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $37.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 11.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.393 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

About Suncor Energy

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.