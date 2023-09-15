TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Acquired by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 622,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares during the period. TC Energy accounts for approximately 2.7% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC owned about 0.06% of TC Energy worth $25,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,876,349,000 after purchasing an additional 993,965 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in TC Energy by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,706,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $882,692,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950,372 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,772,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $691,264,000 after acquiring an additional 650,027 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,586,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $606,468,000 after acquiring an additional 814,017 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $519,894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised TC Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.36. 113,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,185,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.09. The company has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.04, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.84. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $33.02 and a 1 year high of $49.51.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.89%. Equities analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.702 per share. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 388.89%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

