Virginia National Bank Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Virginia National Bank decreased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 4.6% of Virginia National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Virginia National Bank’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,438,988,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,675,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,754 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17,543.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,252,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,031 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,201,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,170,000 after acquiring an additional 916,282 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,990,000.

BATS COWZ traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $51.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,689,740 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

