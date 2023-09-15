Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) is Virginia National Bank’s 7th Largest Position

Virginia National Bank grew its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the quarter. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Virginia National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Virginia National Bank’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $550,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 708,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,634,000 after acquiring an additional 65,016 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 133.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 394,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after buying an additional 97,490 shares during the period. 49.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ PID traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.99. 14,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,615. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $18.85.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.