Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Major Shareholder Sells $127,500,000.00 in Stock

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,539,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY opened at $67.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.91. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $76.11.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OXY. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $33,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

