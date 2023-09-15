Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 87.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after acquiring an additional 71,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Prologis by 38.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $124.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $136.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 91.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prologis

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

