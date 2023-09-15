Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Lifted by Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,293 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 24.5% of Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $28,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $46.03 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $47.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.04 and its 200 day moving average is $45.66. The stock has a market cap of $113.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

