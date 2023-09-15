Nordea Investment Management AB Has $306.42 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,028 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.53% of McKesson worth $306,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of McKesson by 324.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,584 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in McKesson by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,477,000 after buying an additional 213,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,960,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of McKesson by 11.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,256,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,462,000 after acquiring an additional 124,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 587.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,363 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total transaction of $1,650,061.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,701,401.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $1,457,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,479,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total value of $1,650,061.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,701,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,002 shares of company stock worth $18,570,541 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MCK traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $420.81. The stock had a trading volume of 108,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,010. The firm has a market cap of $56.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $418.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.24. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $331.75 and a one year high of $441.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Argus lifted their target price on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.33.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

