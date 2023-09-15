Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 148 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.61.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.2 %

SHW opened at $268.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $283.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $270.49 and its 200 day moving average is $245.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.