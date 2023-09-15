Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 106,445 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,085,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,445 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Centene were worth $274,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Centene by 141.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Centene Price Performance

CNC traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $68.08. The stock had a trading volume of 419,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,562,769. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.85 and a 200-day moving average of $66.15. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $87.84. The company has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. Centene had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $37.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNC. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.33.

Centene Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

