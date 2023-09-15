Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 366,900 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $16,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 453.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Omnicom Group by 80.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 400.0% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $37,472.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,581.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $78.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.98. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.85 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.24%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.