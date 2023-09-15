Methode Electronics, Inc. (MEI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on October 27th

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Methode Electronics has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years. Methode Electronics has a payout ratio of 19.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Methode Electronics to earn $2.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

NYSE MEI opened at $22.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.88. Methode Electronics has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $852.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Methode Electronics had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Methode Electronics will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MEI. TheStreet cut Methode Electronics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Methode Electronics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Methode Electronics from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,114,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,842,000 after buying an additional 89,454 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,281,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,128,000 after acquiring an additional 44,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,763,000 after acquiring an additional 29,049 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 702,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,536,000 after purchasing an additional 17,041 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,092,000 after purchasing an additional 13,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

