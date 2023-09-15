Capital Market Strategies LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2023

Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHIFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spence Asset Management raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 19,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 140,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHI stock opened at $50.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $46.21 and a 52 week high of $57.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.16.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.