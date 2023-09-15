Capital Market Strategies LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spence Asset Management raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 19,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 140,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHI stock opened at $50.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $46.21 and a 52 week high of $57.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.16.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

