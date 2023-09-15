Capital Market Strategies LLC Invests $141,000 in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 1.4% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 159,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 13.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the first quarter worth $2,102,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

Shares of GNL stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $15.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.23.

Global Net Lease Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.02%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently -363.63%.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

