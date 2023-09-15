Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Has $36,000 Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 169.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 234.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.56.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $98.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.05. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.73 and a fifty-two week high of $166.50.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 158.88%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

