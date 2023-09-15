Somerset Trust Co Sells 149 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Somerset Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,514,000 after buying an additional 1,728,989 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 836.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 979,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 875,357 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth about $144,189,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,160,000 after purchasing an additional 429,256 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth about $63,103,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.92. The company had a trading volume of 90,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,474. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.91. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.28 and a fifty-two week high of $209.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JBHT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.30.

In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.28, for a total value of $319,032.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,775,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total value of $62,781.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,268. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.28, for a total transaction of $319,032.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at $5,775,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,358 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

