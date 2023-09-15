Somerset Trust Co Sells 675 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Somerset Trust Co lessened its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

Shares of VSH stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.03. 158,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.11. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $30.10.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $892.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.80 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is 13.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

