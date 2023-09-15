Somerset Trust Co Trims Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Somerset Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,206 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 8,310 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in Starbucks by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 985 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,818,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,203,848. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $82.43 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on SBUX shares. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

