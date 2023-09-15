Somerset Trust Co Lowers Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Somerset Trust Co cut its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Pentair were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Pentair by 382.0% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,606,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,056,000 after buying an additional 2,065,697 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pentair by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,999,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,304,000 after buying an additional 1,526,893 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,208,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,328,000 after buying an additional 1,105,735 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,337,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,724,000 after buying an additional 1,031,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in Pentair by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,608,000 after buying an additional 780,043 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNR stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,986. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $71.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Pentair had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John L. Stauch sold 32,596 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $2,328,006.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNR. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

