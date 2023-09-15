Somerset Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Somerset Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,179,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,775,000 after purchasing an additional 519,202 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,317,000 after purchasing an additional 666,560 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 216,016.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,888,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,340,000 after purchasing an additional 21,878,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217,942 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.1 %

Citigroup stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.09. 2,600,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,383,723. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.21 and a 200 day moving average of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $83.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $53.23.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

